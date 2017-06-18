Petrol pump license of Lalu’s minister son cancelled over alleged violations

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has cancelled the license of a petrol pump allotted to RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son and Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav allegedly for violating some terms and conditions.

The RJD, however, claimed an interim injunction has been granted by a court here in the matter in favour of Tej Pratap Yadav.

BPCL had on May 29 issued a show cause notice to Tej Pratap Yadav on a complaint which had alleged that fake documents were furnished to the oil PSU to get the license. The oil PSU had sought Yadav’s reply to its notice within 15 days.

BPCL had also warned that the pump’s license would be cancelled if his reply was found unsatisfactory.

BPCL has now found the reply ‘unconvincing’ and terminated the Dispensing Pump and Selling Licence (DPSL) agreement with Tej Pratap with effect from yesterday.

“The explanation to the show cause notice in this regard given by you is neither convincing nor satisfactory as per our view,” BPCL Territory Manager (Retail) Patna, Manish Kumar, said in his letter to Lara Automobiles represented by its proprietor Tej Pratap.

“It has been decided to terminate the DPSL agreement dated February 27, 2017 entered between you and BPCL under reference with effect from June 16, 2017,” the letter said.

The company has also asked Tej Pratap to hand over the operation of the dealership and the properties belonging to the corporation to the company’s representatives on June 19.

RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha told PTI that a local court has granted an interim injunction restraining BPCL from taking action in this connection.

“We believe it’s a case of political vendetta... It is time we should find out how many BJP leaders have petrol pumps in their name,” he said.

Advocate S D Yadav, who appeared on behalf of Lara Automobiles in the court of sub-judge (XI), told PTI that the court yesterday issued an ex-parte temporary injunction till June 23.

Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on May 5 had alleged that Tej Pratap Yadav was allotted a BPCL petrol pump near Beur here after he furnished fake documents.