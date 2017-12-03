PG student hangs self at Osmania University in Hyderabad

A 20-year old post-graduate student of Hyderabad’s Osmania University killed himself by hanging himself in his hostel bathroom on Sunday evening.

According to the Osmania University police, Eramaina Murali, pursuing his first year M.Sc. (Physics), was missing from his room since Saturday night.

He did not join his friends for breakfast as well lunch. However, in the evening, they found his body hanging in the bathroom of Manair hostel, in which he was staying.

The students immediately informed the campus police, who rushed to the hostel and claimed to have recovered a suicide note.

Murali had written in the note that he was not able to concentrate on his studies and was feeling depressed.

“I am not able to continue my studies and I am afraid I might fail in the examinations. I don’t want to fail in the exams and hence, I am ending my life,” it said.

A native of Daulapur village of Siddipet district in Telangana, Murali told his brothers to take care of his mother and wanted that the news of his suicide does not reach his mother.

However, the University students suspected that the suicide note was fabricated as the handwriting in the note did not match with that of Murali.

“He was depressed as there was unusual delay in the issuance of job notifications by the Telangana government. The K Chandrasekhara Rao government should be held responsible for his death,” OU students joint action committee leader and president of the Unemployed Youth Association, K Manavatha Rai said.

A tense atmosphere prevailed in the campus in the evening, as thousands of students gathered in front of the hostel and raised slogans against the government and sought justice for Murali.

They refused to allow the police to take Murali’s body to Gandhi hospital for post-mortem. It was only after additional forces were rushed there to disperse the students, the police could shift the body late in the evening.