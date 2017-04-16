 Kashmir: Suspected militants barge into house in Pulwama, open fire; 1 dead | india-news | Hindustan Times
Kashmir: Suspected militants barge into house in Pulwama, open fire; 1 dead

india Updated: Apr 16, 2017 09:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Militant attack in Kashmir

Army soldiers near the site of a militant attack on the outskirts of Srinagar.(HT File Photo/ Representative image)

A man was killed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district when suspected militants barged into his house and opened fire on Saturday night, police said.

A senior police officer said that Bashir Ahmad Dar, a pharmacist, was killed when suspected militants entered his home in Qasbayar Rajpora area of the district.

His relative Altaf Dar was injured in the shooting and is under treatment. Investigation is on and further details are awaited.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted on the death: “More blood shed and more families in mourning tonight. Terror and violence only take #Kashmir further down the path of destruction”.

According to IANS, the pharmacist was a worker of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party.

