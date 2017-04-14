‘Photography strictly prohibited’: Fatal selfie that resulted in 4 deaths prompts railway advisory

A day after a dramatic selfie resulted in the tragic death of four, the Eastern Railway authorities on Friday appealed to passengers to be careful and issued guidelines.

A railway spokesman said they have already launched campaigns in print, television and social media to make passengers aware of the risks of using phones while travelling.

Police said Taraknath Makal was travelling by train with four friends – all aged between 25 and 30 years – when he reportedly leaned out of the door to take a selfie photograph. However, he lost his footing and fell off the train. Makal’s companions jumped out to save him, but ended up getting mowed down by another train coming from the opposite direction.

“We have launched campaigns in various media platforms urging people not to use a phone or listen to music while crossing the railway tracks and not to click photographs while travelling,” chief public relations officer of Eastern Railways Rabi Mahapatra said on Friday.

Stating that photography is “strictly prohibited” inside the railway station premises and trains without prior permission, he warned passengers of strict action if the rules are not followed.

“Photography inside the railway stations and the carriages is always strictly prohibited as these are considered restricted areas. However, with the emergence of phone cameras people often indulge in taking selfies in these places,” Mahapatra explained.

“We have detained and fined several passengers in the past for breaking the rule. Our RPF officials are instructed to monitor the passengers and catch anyone clicking photographs inside the train compartment. Anyone breaking the rule would be penalised,” he added.