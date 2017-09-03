Piyush Goyal to be new railways minister as Prabhu sends out farewell tweet

Piyush Goyal, who was promoted to cabinet rank on Sunday, will replace Suresh Prabhu as the rail minister.

Prabhu, who had offered to quit after a string of train derailments but was told by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wait, sent out a farewell tweet on Sunday.

“Thanks to all 13 Lacs+ rail family for their support, love, goodwill. I will always cherish these memories with me. Wishing u all a great life,” Prabhu tweeted minutes after 13 ministers took oath of office in the third reshuffle of the Team Modi.

Goyal, who was earlier the minister of state for power, will have his task cut out as the railways battles a creaking infrastructure and revenue shortage on back of low fares and stiff competition from budget airlines.

Prabhu had offered to quit on August 23 after back-to-back train derailments. At least 20 people were killed when the Kalinga Utkal Express, travelling from Puri to Haridwar, had derailed at Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh on August 19.

“I am extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuries to passengers and loss of precious lives. It has caused me deep anguish... I met the Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi taking full moral responsibility,” he tweeted on August 23 after an express train went off the rails in Uttar Pradesh and injured 70 people.

Along with Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were promoted to the cabinet rank.