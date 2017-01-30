Play watchdog to check bootlegging by kids, Nitish tells women

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has expressed serious concern over reports that schoolchildren were being engaged in illegal vending of alcohol by liquor mafia. He called upon rural women to extend their cooperation in checking the menace for effective implementation of total prohibition in the state.

It is arguably for the first time that Kumar has made such a reference, hinting at bootlegging in Bihar, after the liquor ban on April 5 last year.

Addressing a gathering at Suggi-Amas village in Gaya district as part of his ‘Nishchay Yatra’ to assess implementation of his seven resolves, Kumar on Sunday said the liquor mafia were adopting various methods to transport the banned brew from neighbouring states after total prohibition was imposed in Bihar.

“We all have to remain cautious. Women should be more watchful and extend cooperation in identifying unscrupulous elements engaged in bootlegging,” Kumar said.

“You (women) should join hands with me to choke the supply links. We cannot progress until we make Bihar a complete dry state,” said the CM, adding that officials found to be involved in any nexus with the liquor mafia would be severely punished.

A few days ago, Kumar had hit out at opposition parties for questioning the efficacy of prohibition law. He had reasoned that repealing laws could not be a solution if certain cases of heinous crime or bootlegging take place.