Playing a good host: Sushma Swaraj offers water to a coughing Nepal PM Deuba at presser

New Delhi Playing a good host, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj promptly walked up to Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and offered him a glass of water after he began to cough due to a sore throat while speaking at a press meet with counterpart Narendra Modi.

The two prime ministers addressed the media after holding extensive bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House here.

As Deuba was at the fag end of his address, he coughed and his voice turned hoarse. Without waiting for officials, Swaraj, who was sitting in the front row, quietly walked up to Deuba, who continued to read his statement from the podium.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the lid of a water jar kept in front of them, Swaraj poured water in a glass and offered it to the Nepalese prime minister.

Officials from either side had little time to react as all of it happened in a matter of seconds.

Unaware of this, Deuba went reading his address for a few moments, before he realised that Swaraj was waiting for him with the glass.

A surprised Deuba said, “Sorry, I have a bad throat” and accepted the water.

Swaraj waited to take the glass back but then an official stepped in and she went back to her seat while Deuba continued his address.

The external affairs minister is known for her prompt response on twitter to Indians in distress abroad.