Plea in Bombay HC against govt flouting rules to give land to Ramdev’s Patanjali

Congress Mumbai chief Sanjay Nirupam has filed a plea in the Bombay high court against the Union government, Maharashtra government, and Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved alleging major irregularities in the allotment of 600 acres land to Patanjali for setting up a food park in the Multi-Modal International Hub Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN), Nagpur.

Nirupam has alleged that the Maharashtra government favoured Patanjali and flouted all tender and legal norms to allot the land to Ramdev at the behest of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who is also the guardian minister of Nagpur.

As per Nirupam’s plea filed on Monday, the land is part of a reserved forest area meant to be used only for ecological development purposes and the Maharashtra government not only allotted the plot to Ramdev for a commercial food park but also made gave at a huge concession.

Nirupam has alleged that while the current market value of the land parcel is at least Rs100 crore per acre, Patanjali Ayurved got it at Rs25 lakh per acre.

Nirupam said the tender process was not transparent. He has claimed that the “price quotes for the bids were changed by the state government without any explanation” and that when an officer in the state administration raised an objection, he was immediately transferred.

The plea urges the court to restrain Patanjali Ayurveda from using the land until a final order, and to order an inquiry into the allotment.