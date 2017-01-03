PM calls meeting of senior ministers to review demonetisation impact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet his senior ministers on Tuesday to discuss the impact of demonetisation and the subsequent steps taken by the government.

“The focus will be more on the slew of measures announced by the PM on the eve of the New Year,” said a minister.

While the Group of Ministers—one of the few such informal groups that look into different raging issues—will meet on Tuesday, the PM will also start a five-day-long series of meetings with ten Group of Secretaries.

Last year, Modi decided to form 10 panels of central government secretaries to give concrete and result-oriented suggestions on sectors like energy, administration, agriculture and transport.

After having announced the new measures, Modi’s focus will be to ensure their proper implementation.

“The schemes are well-planned and there are no shortages of resources. All the ministries concerned, in fact, had given suggestions and inputs before the PM announced them in the aftermath of the demonetisation. So, there’s no excuse for faltering,” said a secretary of a social sector-related ministry.

A source, however, indicated that the meetings with secretaries will also review the steps and plans taken by these groups last year and undertake a performance audit.

On December 31, PM Modi had announced interest subvention in housing for poor and economically weak section, interest waiver for farmers and higher bank guarantee for loans to small and medium traders.