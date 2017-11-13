PM Modi attends opening ceremony of 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit here.

Doordarshan posted a video on Twitter in which Modi was seen sharing the stage with world leaders and shaking hands with them.

Photo session & Handshake by leaders during the Opening Ceremony of the #ASEANSummit in #Manila, #Philippines 👇 pic.twitter.com/XmzoFqJh1T — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) November 13, 2017

ASEAN Summit LIVE: PM Modi, US President Donald Trump to hold bilateral talks in Manila

Earlier on Sunday, Modi interacted with world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, at a gala dinner reception hosted by Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte ahead of this year’s India-Asean and East Asia Summits.

Ahead of the summits, Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Duterte, and the Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Trump.

Modi would also speak at the Asean Business and Investment Summit and attend an Indian community reception to be hosted by the Ambassador of India to the Philippines

This year marks the 25th year of the India-Asean dialogue partnership and the golden jubilee of the formation of the ASEAN regional bloc.

The Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.