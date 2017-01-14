Humour is best healer, builds bridges between communities and societies: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for more humour in public discourse to bridge the gap between societies and people.

Addressing an event to mark 47th anniversary of Thuglak magazine on Saturday, Modi said, “We need more satire and humour. Humour brings happiness in our life. Humour is the best healer. The power of laughter is more than that of abuse. Humour bridges abuse. This is exactly what we need today— bridges between people, communities, societies.”

The PM, whose speeches and style have inspired mimics and witty spoofs, insisted that “The power of a smile or the power of laughter is more than the power of abuse or any other weapon.”

Modi effusively praised late political commentator Cho Ramaswamy through a video speech, as he spoke about the benefits of humour.

“We need to build bridges between people, bridges between communities, bridges between societies. Humour builds bridges instead of breaking them. And this is exactly what we require today,” the PM said.

This is not the first time, Modi, who has often faced sharp criticism from his political adversaries, has pitched for more humour. The PM’s speech also assumes importance in the wake of rising incidents of taking offence at light-hearted comments and healthy potshots at the political and other spheres.