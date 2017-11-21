PM Modi credits Swaraj for re-election of India’s Bhandari to ICJ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday credited the efforts of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and MEA officials for the re-election of Dalveer Bhandari to the International Court of Justice.

He also expressed gratitude to members of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council for “their support and trust in India.”

“Congratulations to EAM @SushmaSwaraj and her entire team at MEA & diplomatic missions for their untiring efforts that have led to India’s re-election to ICJ.

Congratulations to EAM @SushmaSwaraj and her entire team at MEA & diplomatic missions for their untiring efforts that have led to India’s re-election to ICJ. Our deep gratitude to all the members of UNGA as well as UNSC for their support and trust in India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2017

“ Our deep gratitude to all the members of UNGA as well as UNSC for their support and trust in India,” the PM tweeted.

He also congratulated Justice Bhandari on his re- election to the International Court of Justice.

“His re-election is a proud moment for us,” Modi said.

Read more: Pleased to see ‘close friend’ India win: UK on Bhandari’s re-election to ICJ

Bhandari was on Tuesday re-elected to the ICJ as the General Assembly overwhelmingly threw its weight behind him, forcing Britain to withdraw its candidate from a hard-fought race to the World Court.

Bhandari and UK’s Christopher Greenwood were locked in a neck-and-neck fight for re-election as the UN could not decide between them after electing four out of five judges to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Bhandari, 70, received 183-193 votes in the General Assembly and secured all 15 votes in the Security Council to fill the final vacancy on the ICJ after separate but simultaneous elections were held at the UN headquarters in New York.