 PM Modi extends greeting on Easter, hopes for harmonious society | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 16, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

PM Modi extends greeting on Easter, hopes for harmonious society

india Updated: Apr 16, 2017 11:36 IST
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his Easter greetings via Twitter.(HT File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Easter and wished for harmony in the society.

“Easter greetings to everyone! May the teachings of Jesus Christ further the spirit of harmony, compassion and togetherness in our society,” he tweeted.

Easter is celebrated by the Christians around the world to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day of his burial after he was crucified.

It also marks an end to the 40-day fasting period called Lent.

People gather in churches and offer their prayers on this day and the festival is celebrated with fervour across the country.

Read more

tags

more from india

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you