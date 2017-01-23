PM Modi felicitates 25 children with bravery awards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presented the National Bravery Awards to 25 children from different parts of the country who have been selected for the honour by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW).

The National Bravery Award Scheme was initiated by the ICCW in 1957 to give recognition to children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding deeds of bravery and meritorious service.

“Their deeds of bravery show these children’s decisiveness and courage,” the Prime Minister said during the felicitation ceremony.

Interacting with the awardees, he said: “You must ensure that this award does not become the end of your life’s purpose, but rather should only mark the beginning.”

He said that bravery is a state of mind; a healthy body helps, but the prime moving force is the mind.

He further added, “we need to make the mind strong. The adulation and fame that you are getting, should not become an obstacle to the future progress.”

Modi reminded the children about the significance of the day -- January 23 which is Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary -- and urged them to read as much as possible.

Women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi was also present on the occasion.