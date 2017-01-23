 PM Modi felicitates 25 children with bravery awards | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 23, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

PM Modi felicitates 25 children with bravery awards

india Updated: Jan 23, 2017 21:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Highlight Story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents an award at the National Bravery Awards 2016 function in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presented the National Bravery Awards to 25 children from different parts of the country who have been selected for the honour by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW).

The National Bravery Award Scheme was initiated by the ICCW in 1957 to give recognition to children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding deeds of bravery and meritorious service.

“Their deeds of bravery show these children’s decisiveness and courage,” the Prime Minister said during the felicitation ceremony.

Interacting with the awardees, he said: “You must ensure that this award does not become the end of your life’s purpose, but rather should only mark the beginning.”

He said that bravery is a state of mind; a healthy body helps, but the prime moving force is the mind.

He further added, “we need to make the mind strong. The adulation and fame that you are getting, should not become an obstacle to the future progress.”

Modi reminded the children about the significance of the day -- January 23 which is Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary -- and urged them to read as much as possible.

Women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi was also present on the occasion.

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you