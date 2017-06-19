Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi on his birthday, Cong V-P thanks the PM
Rahul Gandhi was wished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on June 19.india Updated: Jun 19, 2017 13:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.
Modi took to microblogging site Twitter to wish Gandhi who turned 47.
Birthday greetings to the Congress Vice President, Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life. @OfficeOfRG— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also extended her wishes to Rahul Gandhi.
“Birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi. Wishing you happiness and good health for many, many years to come @OfficeOfRG,” the Trinamool Congress supremo tweeted.
Birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi. Wishing you happiness and good health for many, many years to come @OfficeOfRG— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 19, 2017
Rahul Gandhi is in Italy at present, visiting his 93-year-old maternal grandmother.
Later in the day the Congress vice-president tweeted to people, including the PM and Mamata Banerjee, who wished him on his birthday.
Thank you Prime Minister Modiji for your wishes https://t.co/uQI9FMocEq— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 19, 2017