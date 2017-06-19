Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi on his birthday, Cong V-P thanks the PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

Modi took to microblogging site Twitter to wish Gandhi who turned 47.

Birthday greetings to the Congress Vice President, Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life. @OfficeOfRG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also extended her wishes to Rahul Gandhi.

“Birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi. Wishing you happiness and good health for many, many years to come @OfficeOfRG,” the Trinamool Congress supremo tweeted.

Birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi. Wishing you happiness and good health for many, many years to come @OfficeOfRG — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 19, 2017

Rahul Gandhi is in Italy at present, visiting his 93-year-old maternal grandmother.

Later in the day the Congress vice-president tweeted to people, including the PM and Mamata Banerjee, who wished him on his birthday.