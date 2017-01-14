 PM Modi greets nation on harvest festivals | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 14, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

PM Modi greets nation on harvest festivals

india Updated: Jan 14, 2017 14:01 IST
IANS, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Devotees prepare a traditional sweet dish on open fires during an event marking Pongal festival at Dharavi in Mumbai on Saturday, January 14, 2016. (Kunal Patil / HT Photo )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to people of various communities as they celebrate harvest festivals, and said diversity is India’s greatest strength.

In a series of tweets, Modi greeted people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu and Uttarayan.

“Today (January 14) people across India are celebrating various festivals. My greetings to everyone celebrating these auspicious festivals,” Modi tweeted.

“May these festivals bring abundance of happiness and prosperity in the lives of our hardworking farmers,” Modi said.

“These and many other festivals celebrated across India that add great colour and happiness in our lives. This diversity is India’s greatest strength.”

Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and wished that this day bring joy and prosperity in everyone’s lives.

He wished Tamil people a happy and blessed Pongal, greeted Gujaratis for Uttarayan and people of Assam on the occasion of Magh Bihu.

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<