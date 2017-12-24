 PM Modi hails BJP victories in UP, Arunachal Pradesh bypolls | india-news | Hindustan Times
PM Modi hails BJP victories in UP, Arunachal Pradesh bypolls

By-election results of constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal were declared on Sunday.

india Updated: Dec 24, 2017 20:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes victory sign at a felicitation function in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed BJP victories in Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh assembly bypolls, and said his party is committed to serving the country’s villages.

He also expressed happiness over the party’s improved performance in a bypoll in West Bengal.

“My gratitude to the people of Sikandra for once again supporting BJP. Our commitment to serving India’s villages and taking them to new heights of progress is unwavering,” Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, he thanked voters of Likabali and Pakke Kesang in Arunachal Pradesh for reposing their faith in the BJP.

“We derive immense strength from this affection and remain committed to transforming the Northeast,” he said.

On the bypoll results of Sabang, West Bengal, Modi said the BJP will leave no stone unturned in serving West Bengal.

