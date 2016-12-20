PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Kyrgyz President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held delegation-level talks with Kyrgyzstan President Almazbek Atambayev here.

“Reaffirming a closer partnership with Kyrgyz Republic. PM @narendramodi and President Almazbek Atambayev lead delegation level talks,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Vikas Swarp tweeted.

“Its been a special month for diplomacy with Central Asia. After Tajik President last week, PM welcomes Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev,” he added.

Earlier, the Kyrgyzstan President was given a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

President Atambayev is leading a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

This is his first visit to India as President.

President Pranab Mukherjee will host a dinner banquet in his honour this evening.

Bolstering existing defence cooperation, enhancing trade ties and exploring surface connectivity projects will be high on the agenda of talks between the two leaders.

The Kyrgyz President’s visit comes after the successful visit of Prime Minister Modi to the central Asian country in July last year.

India and Kyrgyzstan share excellent relations in all areas including defence, economy, commerce, education, human resource development, culture and tourism.

The trade between the two countries was 27.99 million dollars during the last fiscal, with India’s exports to Kyrgyzstan amounting to 26.20 million dollars.

Apparel and clothing, leather goods, pharmaceuticals, and tea are some of the important items in India’s export basket to the country.

About 4,500 Indian students are studying medicine in various medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan.

President Atambayev’s visit is expected to further strengthen the cordial relations between the two countries. He is also scheduled to attend a Joint Business Forum on Wednesday.