PM Modi inaugurates Hyderabad Metro Rail, operations begin tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on Tuesday the Hyderabad Metro Rail and took a ride along with Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in its maiden run.

The 30 km-long stretch from Nagole to Miyapur has 24 stations covering several busy clusters and city landmarks, including the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Osmania University, Secunderabad Railway Station and major commercial hubs like Begumpet and Ameerpet.

This stretch of the largest metro project in the world in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode will be thrown open for commercial operations from Wednesday.

Besides the chief minister of Telangana, Modi was accompanied by ESL Narasimhan, the governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao and state BJP chief K Laxman in the much-awaited train’s inaugural run.

The trains would run from 6 am to 10 pm initially and the timings would be rescheduled to 5.30 am to 11pm, depending on the traffic and demand, Telangana minister Rao said last week.

He claimed that the Hyderabad metro rail is the most innovative and largest such project in the world in public private partnership (PPP).

The concessionaire, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, has fixed a minimum fare of Rs 10 for a distance of up to two km and the maximum fare is Rs 60 for a distance of more than 26 km.

Each train would initially have three coaches and 330 people can travel in each coach. The number of coaches can be increased to six depending on the traffic, Rao said.