PM Modi launches UMANG app that allows access to more than 150 govt services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a mobile application called UMANG that will enable people to access more than 150 central and state services.

The app was unveiled before Modi inaugurated the fifth edition of a global conference on cyber space in the national capital.

UMANG, short for Unified Mobile Application for New-Age Governance, is available for download for Android and Apple phone users.

The app has been developed by the ministry of electronics and information technology and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

Services like location of exam centres and results of the CBSE, class-wise and subject-wise content of NCERT, search for AICTE approved institutions and courses, for viewing soil health card, applying for Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), crop insurance and online registration for various hospitals for booking an appointment or viewing lab and blood availability reports will be available to users of UMANG app.

The idea is to provide a single unified mobile platform instead of having an app for each department.

Since the application is still being developed, it will available through web on desktops soon.