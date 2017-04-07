PM Modi likely to discuss President candidate with Bhagwat on April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Mahal on April 14 and meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, probably to discuss the nominee for the presidential elections.

Sangh sources say the interaction would primarily focus on the appointment of new president which the saffron party can get elected without help from any other party. The party is in power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Assam and is a coalition partner in Jammu and Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. Shiv Sena had proposed name of RSS chief for the president elections but Bhagwat said he was not in the race.

Sources also said the RSS may propose the name of Union social justice minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, a prominent face from the schedule castes. Gehlot, 69, is the lone Dalit representative in the BJP parliamentary committee.

Gehlot, a Dalit leader from Madhya Pradesh, was elected thrice to the state assembly. In 2013, he was elected as Rajya Sabha member and also held the post of central observer of BJP in Gujarat. At present, he represents Shajapur LS constituency.

Conferred with the best legislator award by the MP assembly, Gehlot is considered the face of the Dalits within the part and has worked for the exploited classes through the organisation called Balai Samaj. By nominating a Dalit, the BJP may be attempting to nullify the concept that party only pampers the upper caste.