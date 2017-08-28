 PM Modi meets 50 women bikers from Gujarat | india-news | Hindustan Times
The group said it has driven over 10,000 km, covering 13 states and union territories.

india Updated: Aug 28, 2017 23:02 IST
The Biking Queens , a group of women motorbike riders from Gujarat, calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met 50 women motorbike riders from Gujarat here and appreciated their efforts in promoting initiatives like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’.

The group said it has driven over 10,000 km, covering 13 states and union territories, and interacted with people on social themes such as ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ and Swachh Bharat, a government statement said.

“On August 15, they (women bikers) unfurled the tricolour at Khardung La in Ladakh.”

The Prime Minister also wished the bikers the best for their future endeavours, the statement added.

