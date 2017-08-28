PM Modi meets 50 women bikers from Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met 50 women motorbike riders from Gujarat here and appreciated their efforts in promoting initiatives like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’.

Met a group of women bikers, who spoke about their biking expedition across parts of India. https://t.co/B5ELXtuSfD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2017

The group said it has driven over 10,000 km, covering 13 states and union territories, and interacted with people on social themes such as ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ and Swachh Bharat, a government statement said.

“On August 15, they (women bikers) unfurled the tricolour at Khardung La in Ladakh.”

The Prime Minister also wished the bikers the best for their future endeavours, the statement added.