 PM Modi pays tribute to Ambedkar in Nagpur
PM Modi pays tribute to Ambedkar in Nagpur

india Updated: Apr 14, 2017 11:58 IST
Pradip Kumar Maitra
Ambedkar Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur.(Twitter)

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Nagpur where he visited a sacred place, Deekshabhoomi, closely associated with the Dalit icon

Deekshabhoomi is a sacred Buddhist monument where the architect of the Indian constituency converted to Buddhism on the occasion of Ashok Vijaya Dashami on October 14, 1956.

The Prime Minister was welcomed at the airport by governor C Vidyasagar Rao, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, union minister for transport Nitin Gadkari, city mayor Nanda Jichkar and ministerial colleagues of Fadnavis.

Modi offered prayers to the Buddha, garlanded the statue of Ambedkar and paid his tribute to the great social reformer.

“A number of development projects will be inaugurated in Nagpur tomorrow, which will have a positive impact on people’s lives,” the Prime Minister said on Thursday.

The projects include an IIIT, an IIM, an AIIMS and the Koradi thermal power station.

