 PM Modi pays tribute to Subhash Chandra Bose on 120th birth anniversary
Jan 23, 2017-Monday
PM Modi pays tribute to Subhash Chandra Bose on 120th birth anniversary

india Updated: Jan 23, 2017
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Declassified files related to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose were made available online by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the leader’s 120th birth anniversary.(HT Photo)

On the 120th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the revolutionary freedom fighter leader and made files related to him available on the Internet.

“Files relating to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose are available on netajipapers.gov.in,” Modi tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister also hailed the iconic freedom fighter.

“I salute Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His valour played a major role in freeing India from colonialism,” he said.

In another tweet he said, “Netaji Bose was a great intellectual who always thought about the interests & wellbeing of the marginalised sections of society.”

Modi also patted his own government for declassifying files on Netaji.

“Honoured that our Government got the opportunity to declassify files relating to Netaji Bose & fulfil a popular demand pending for decade,” another tweet said.

The first lot of 100 files relating to Bose were put in the public domain by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 23 January last year, on the occasion of the 119th birth anniversary of Netaji.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also paid her tributes to Netaji on Twitter.

