PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 100th birth anniversary.india Updated: Nov 19, 2017 09:53 IST
Press Trust of India, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 100th birth anniversary.
Gandhi was born on this day in 1917 in Allahabad.
“Tributes to former PM Mrs Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary,” the Prime Minister tweeted.