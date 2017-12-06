PM Modi, President Kovind pay tributes on BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and vice president Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to the architect of the Constitution BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Wednesday.

Ambedkar, who was hailed for his contribution towards uplift of Dalits, passed away on this day in 1956.

Rich tributes were paid to the architect of the Constitution on his 61st death anniversary by politicians as well as thousands of followers who converged at his memorial Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited the site near Shivaji Park in Dadar, said the work on Ambedkar’s memorial at the Indu Mill land here will begin in a month.

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao also paid tributes to Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi.

The rain-soaked ground at Chaityabhoomi did not deter the followers of Ambedkar who gathered from various parts of the state and country.

Those thronging the place shouted slogans like ‘Jai Bheem’ and ‘Babasaheb amar rahe’.

Three persons were on Tuesday injured when a pandal, set up for Ambedkar’s followers, collapsed on them due to heavy rains at Shivaji Park.

At Mantralaya, the state Secretariat, floral tributes were offered to the late leader.

At Vidhan Bhawan, the legislature staff also paid tributes to Ambedkar.

The city’s public transport wing, BEST undertaking, ran special buses between Dadar and Shivaji Park, an official said, adding food stalls were also being put up to provide free snacks there.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed temporary sheds, mobile toilets and six medical stalls at Shivaji Park, Dadar station, Rajgriha (Ambedkar’s residence) and Kurla terminus in view of the huge rush of the Dalit icon’s followers.

Drinking water arrangements were also made at Shivaji Park, the official said.

The BMC also made arrangements for accommodation of the visitors at 70 civic schools in the city.