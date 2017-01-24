PM Modi receives Republic Day chief guest Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at airport

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received at the airport Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who will be the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day parade.

“Welcome to India, HH Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We are honoured to host you & delighted that you will join our Republic Day celebrations.

Welcome to India, HH Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We are honoured to host you & delighted that you will join our Republic Day celebrations. pic.twitter.com/fabv7oji1p — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2017

“India & UAE share strong bonds of friendship & extensive cooperation. Looking forward to building on this & further cementing ties,” Modi tweeted after receiving the UAE leader.

India & UAE share strong bonds of friendship & extensive cooperation. Looking forward to building on this & further cementing ties. @MBZNews — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2017

Al Nahyan, also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE armed forces, who is on a three-day visit, will hold comprehensive talks with Modi tomorrow after which the two sides are expected to sign nearly 16 pacts including Strategic Cooperation Agreement.

The two leaders will first meet for one-on-one talks with Modi at his official residence before holding delegation-level meeting at Hyderabad House.

Apart from providing boost to trade and investments ties, enhancement of cooperation in strategic areas of energy, defence and security will dominate the talks tomorrow.