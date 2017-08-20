 PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary | india-news | Hindustan Times
PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to recall Rajiv Gandhi’s contribution to the nation.

india Updated: Aug 20, 2017 12:19 IST
Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.(File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his contribution to the nation on his birth anniversary.

Rajiv Gandhi was born on this day in 1944 and was assassinated on May 21, 1991.

“On his birth anniversary, we remember former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi & recall his contribution to the nation,” Modi tweeted.

