PM Modi’s radio programme Mann Ki Baat gets EC nod, but with conditions

The Election Commission has given a go ahead to the next episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’ programme to be aired on January 29 with a condition that nothing be said to influence voters in the five poll-bound states.

The government had approached the Commission seeking clearance for the regular radio programme as Model Code of Conduct is in force in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur which are going for Assembly polls between February 4 and March 8.

The Commission has now cleared the programme saying it has “no objection” to it from the point of view of the model code that is in force.

It has also cleared the pre-broadcast publicity of the programme.

The poll body said the clearance is “subject to the condition that nothing be said therein that may be construed as inducement to voters or as having any impact in the election-bound states.”

The government had been approaching the Commission for clearance of the radio programme from the poll panel during assembly elections.

This time, the focus of ‘Mann ki baat’ will be the Class X and XII Board examinations. The exam will commence from March 9, a day after the last vote is cast in the assembly polls.