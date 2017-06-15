PM Modi says India a sports-loving country, athletes should consider yoga

Days before the NDA government celebrates the Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Indian athletes should consider adding yoga in their routine.

“Our athletes should also consider making Yoga a regular part of their routine and training. The outstanding results will be for everyone to see,” Modi said on Thursday, inaugurating the synthetic track in Olympian PT Usha’s School of Athletics.

PM Modi also hailed the power of sports as an “important part” of a country’s identity and said India has huge potential in the field.

“India is a sports-loving country. The passion with which my young friends watch the ongoing Cricket Champions Trophy is the same with which they will see the EPL football or the NBA basketball fixtures and the F1 Races,”

He added that “In this inter-connected and inter-dependent world, a nation’s soft power is vital. Sports has become an important part of soft power.”

The PM maintained that in a diverse country like India which has different languages, dialects, eating habits, dresses and festivals, sports can play a unifying role.