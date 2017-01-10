PM Modi skips yoga session to meet mother, but Kejriwal not impressed

Narendra Modi skipped his daily yoga practice on Tuesday morning to meet his mother Hiraba, the prime minister tweeted.

The prime minister is on a two-day visit to Gujarat and his 97-year-old mother lives with Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raisan village near the state capital Gandhinagar.

Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2017

Modi is in the western state for the eighth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat summit and is meeting several foreign heads of state.

Modi’s tweet was received warmly by many social media users but appeared to have angered his foe and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a series of tweets, the Aam Aadmi Party chief hit out at the prime minister for “abandoning” his wife and mother and said he didn’t make his mother stand in a bank queue for politics – a reference to photographs and reports of Hiraba in a bank queue to exchange demonetised banknotes in November.