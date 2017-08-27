Mann Ki Baat highlights: Violence in name of faith won’t be tolerated, those taking law in hands will not be spared, says PM Modi

Addressing the nation in his 35th monthly radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said violence in the name of faith will not be tolerated, referring to the violence in Haryana that broke out after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim was convicted of rape by a CBI court on Friday.

The Prime Minister also spoke about renewed campaign for cleanliness and called for increased participation in sporting activities.

In the last edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the PM had urged the people to take pledge to make India free from casteism, terrorism, corruption and untidiness. He had also hailed the Goods and Services Tax, saying the new tax regime is an economic model that will promote the culture of honesty.

Here are the highlights:

-PM Jan Dhan Yojana completes three years on August 28. Thirty crore new families have been connected with the scheme, says PM Modi.

-The Prime Minister says “this Teacher’s Day, let us resolve that we would teach to transform, educate to empower and learn to lead”.

-Modi says he was very proud to meet the team that is sailing across the world on INSV Tarini. “Share your good wishes to them on the NM App.”

-The Prime Minister says India welcomes all teams coming to the country for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

-The PM urges youngsters to participate in sports, says Sports Ministry will launch ‘Sports Talent Search Portal’ tomorrow

--Narendra Modi greets sports enthusiasts on National Sports Day and calls for increased participation in sporting activities.

-Playing in field over play stations, play sports on the computer but go out and play first: PM Modi

- “It is important to trust our citizens. We have to trust the poor of India,” PM Modi says.

-Volunteers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind cleaned 22 temples and 3 mosques which were affected by flood in Gujarat’s Dhanera, says PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat.

2 October will mark 3rd anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission. More than 2 lakh 30 thousand villages declared ODF

-Modi urges people to create a mass movement around cleanliness in the run up to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, says ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’.

-Prime Minister says he is happy that festivals like Ganesh Utsav are being celebrated with a concern for the environment.

-Modi urges people to make festivals as much about cleanliness.

The Prime Minister conveys Onam greetings.

-PM Modi extends his greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi, says Lokmanya Tilak started tradition 125 years ago.

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “While talking about festivals, I want to say- Micchami Dukkadam. This is about values of forgiveness and compassion.”

-During festival time when reports of violence come, it is natural to get concerned, says PM Narendra Modi.

-Violence in the name of faith will not be tolerated.Whether it is the faith based on community, political ideology, individual or tradition.

-PM Modi says those who take the law in their hands or take to violence will not be spared, whoever they are.

-India is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Buddha. Violence is not acceptable in the nation, in any form: PM Modi

-PM Modi condemns violence after Ram Rahim’s conviction in rape case.