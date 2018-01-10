 PM Modi to meet top BJP leaders tomorrow | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 10, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

PM Modi to meet top BJP leaders tomorrow

The meeting comes as the BJP gears up to fight a number of assembly polls, including the key election to the Karnataka Assembly, and the Modi government readies to present its final full-fledged budget.

india Updated: Jan 10, 2018 21:58 IST
PM Narendra Modi with BJP president Amit Shah at the party headquarters in New Delhi.
PM Narendra Modi with BJP president Amit Shah at the party headquarters in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah and the party’s general secretaries on Thursday during which they are expected to take stock of the current political situation.

A party leader said the top organisational leaders have received an invite for the meeting.

The meeting comes as the party gears up to fight a number of assembly polls, including the key election to the Karnataka Assembly, and the Modi government readies to present its final full-fledged budget.

The BJP has been running a high voltage campaign in poll-bound states of Tripura and Meghalaya, both of which are likely to go to polls next month, and Karnataka, where elections are expected to take place in May.

more from india
Where it all began: Learning innovations through history
Where it all began: Learning innovations through history
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you