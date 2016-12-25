 PM Modi wishes Vajpayee on his 91st birthday, praises ‘exemplary service’ | india-news | Hindustan Times
PM Modi wishes Vajpayee on his 91st birthday, praises ‘exemplary service’

india Updated: Dec 25, 2016 10:51 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Modi tweeted an old video of him meeting former Prime Minister Vajpayee when the former was a ‘karyakarta’ of BJP. (HT File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished veteran BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 91st birthday, praising his exemplary service and leadership.

“Wishing our most beloved & widely respected Atal ji a happy birthday. I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life,” he said in a series of tweets. “Atalji’s exemplary service & leadership has had a very positive impact on India’s growth trajectory. His great personality is endearing.

Modi also tweeted an old video of him meeting former Prime Minister Vajpayee when the former was a ‘karyakarta’ of BJP.

PM Modi also wished freedom fighter and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary.

“I bow to Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya on his Jayanti. He has left an indelible contribution in the history of India,” he said.

