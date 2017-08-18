President Kovind, PM Modi condemn Spain attacks that killed 14, injured 100 more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday strongly condemned the terror attacks in Spain and wrote to his counterpart Mariano Rajoy to convey India’s readiness to work with his country to develop a strong global response to defeat terrorism. President Ram Nath Kovind also condemned the terror attacks.

Modi underlined that terrorism has become a global menace threatening the entire humanity and “those who stand on the side of peace cannot allow these forces to endanger our cherished values of democracy and freedom.”

Drivers ploughed into pedestrians in quick succession in two separate attacks in Barcelona and another popular Spanish seaside city, leaving 14 people dead and injuring more than 100 others.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack in Barcelona yesterday and condemn it in strongest terms,” Modi wrote.

“On behalf of the people of India and on my own behalf, I offer heartfelt condolences for the lives lost in this heinous and cowardly act and wish speedy recovery for those injured,” he added.

Modi said the perpetrators of terror have been most ruthless in unleashing violence.

“India fully supports Your Excellency’s Government in effectively responding to such attacks. We also stand ready to work with Spain to develop a strong global response to defeat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condemned the terror attack in Spain’s Barcelona which has left at least 14 people dead and over 130 people injured.

In his message to King Felipe VI, Kovind expressed solidarity with the people of Spain in the difficult hour.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened by the horrific terror attack in Barcelona. India condemns the attack in strongest possible terms. I offer my heartfelt condolences for the victims and wish speedy recovery for those injured,” he said, as per a Rashtrapati Bhavan release.

Kovind added that the terrorism posed “the gravest threat to humanity today”.

“Its perpetrators are determined to destroy peace-loving communities and peoples. The global community must come together and give them a befitting response. India remains fully committed to work with Spain in defeating these evil forces,” he said.