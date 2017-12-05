PM Narendra Modi meets new BJP mayors in Uttar Pradesh, Amethi civic poll winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the 14 newly-elected BJP mayors of Uttar Pradesh and the party representatives from Amethi, a Gandhi family pocket borough which the saffron party seeks to wrest from the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP had swept the just-concluded civic polls in Uttar Pradesh, winning 14 of the 16 mayoral posts on offer.

“Had a wonderful interaction with the newly elected mayors of UP belonging to the BJP. Congratulated them and wished them the very best as they begin their responsibilities towards contributing to UP’s and India’s development journey,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Modi also posted his photos with each of the newly- elected BJP mayors of Uttar Pradesh on Twitter.

He also met the three BJP leaders who won from Amethi and expressed confidence that the region would develop under them.

His meeting with leaders is significant as the BJP has been making all-round efforts to snatch the Lok Sabha constituency, represented by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi earlier and now by his son and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, from the opposition party.

“Chandrama Devi will head Amethi’s Nagar Panchayat. I could sense her anguish on the lack of development in Amethi so far and could see the determination to work for Amethi’s growth,” Modi tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey were also present on the occasion.

Sources said Modi emphasised the importance of “Jan Bhaagidaari” (people’s participation) in local governance, and urged the mayors to work hard for the development of their cities.