PM Narendra Modi to begin two-day Gujarat visit with roadshow on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day Gujarat visit by holding a roadshow in Surat after arriving there on Sunday evening, an official said.

“The PM is scheduled to land at the Surat airport at 6:45 pm. From there, he will embark on a roadshow over an 11-kilometre stretch between the airport and Circuit House,” Surat collector MS Patel told PTI.

At Circuit House, the PM will meet BJP leaders and stay there for the night.

On Monday, the PM will inaugurate Rs 400-crore Kiran Multi Super Specialty Hospital and Research Centre, built by a trust, Patel said. Modi will then go to Hira Bourse SEZ at Icchapur village in the district to inaugurate a diamond polishing unit of Hari Krishna Export Private Limited.

From there, the Prime Minister will go to Bijapur village of Tapi district to inaugurate a cattle feed plant and ice- cream plant of Surat District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, popularly known as Sumul Dairy, and remotely lay foundation stones for dairy products plant at Nava Pardi.

He will also address a gathering there, Sumul Dairy officials said.

Modi will then visit Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli where he will also address a gathering apart from inaugurating new projects and distributing assistance to beneficiaries.

Around 21,000 beneficiaries of different schemes of the Centre will be distributed help kits there.

Modi will then head to Botad in Saurashtra to inaugurate phase-1 of Sauni project for Botad and surrounding districts. He will also lay foundation stone for phase-2 of the project.

In August last year, Modi had inaugurated the first phase of ambitious Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (Sauni) Project from Jamnagar.

Under this project, which is divided in four phases, the Gujarat government plans to fill 115 dams of Saurashtra region with excess overflowing water of Sardar Sarovar Dam across river Narmada through a web of pipeline network.

This is Modi’s second visit to his home state this year. He had earlier visited Gandhinagar on March 8 to address women sarpanchs from across the country on International Women’s Day.