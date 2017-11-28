PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 30-km Metro rail line in Hyderabad today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Hyderabad Metro Rail Tuesday.

The 30 km-long first phase of the metro rail project between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations, would be launched by the Prime Minister at 2:15 pm at Miyapur station. Its commercial operations would start the day after.

During its inaugural run, Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will travel by the metro from Miyapur to Kukatpally, and back.

The trains would run from 6 am to 10 pm initially and the timings would be rescheduled to 5:30 am to 11 pm, depending on the traffic and demand, Telangana’s Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao said on Saturday.

He claimed that the Hyderabad metro rail is the most innovative and largest such project in the world in public private partnership (PPP).

The concessionaire, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, has fixed a minimum fare of Rs 10 for a distance of up to two km and the maximum fare is Rs 60 for a distance of more than 26 km.

Each train would initially have three coaches and 330 people can travel in each coach. The number of coaches can be increased to six depending on the traffic, Rao said.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) would also start feeder services for the metro, he said.

A smart card was launched on Saturday for metro rail passengers. It would be used for multiple modes of transport in future, Rao said.

A mobile application--’T Savari’-- would also be launched. The app provides quick interface for metro services.

Under the project, sky-walks will be also be built connecting the stations directly to commercial complexes, stadiums and offices, he said.

The state government has started its efforts for the second phase of the metro as well, the minister said.

Asked about the deadline for the completion of the entire project, he said it should be ready in one year’s time.

As many as 546 security personnel from private agencies will man the stations on the Miyapur-Nagole stretch. They will be working under three police officials per station in each shift, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) said.

The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) has already installed sophisticated CCTV cameras at all the stations and on trains.

HMRL’s Managing Director N V S Reddy earlier said that several measures have been taken up to ensure comfortable travel for the disabled people.

The project, which started in July 2012, was initially scheduled to be completed by June this year but delay in land acquisition and other issues resulted in it overshooting the deadline.

Rao told reporters that Modi would arrive at the Begumpet airport here at 1:10 PM on a day-long visit to the city tomorrow to inaugurate the metro rail project and the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

Modi would spend about 30 minutes at the airport for a reception, Rao said.

He would leave from Begumpet airport and reach Miyapur metro depot in an IAF helicopter, Rao said, adding Modi would unveil a metro rail pylon at Miyapur and watch a film on the development of metro rail at the concourse level of the metro station.

Modi would go by air to Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) to attend the GES, Rao added.

Modi is scheduled to attend a dinner at the Falaknuma Palace built during Nizam era before leaving the city tomorrow night.