PM Narendra Modi to reshuffle cabinet on Sunday

The reshuffle on September 2 will be the third such exercise since Narendra Modi took over in May 2014.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2017 15:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reshuffle his cabinet on Sunday. (HT file photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reshuffle his cabinet on Sunday. (HT file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a reshuffle of his council of ministers at 10am on Sunday, a top government official said.

It will be the third such exercise since Modi took over in May 2014.

“A process has been set in motion for the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan around 10 am on Sunday,” the official said.

Four junior ministers -- Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey -- have resigned ahead of the rejig.

Two cabinet ministers have also offered to resign, said BJP sources.

