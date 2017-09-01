PM Narendra Modi to reshuffle cabinet on Sunday
The reshuffle on September 2 will be the third such exercise since Narendra Modi took over in May 2014.india Updated: Sep 01, 2017 15:19 IST
Press Trust of India, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a reshuffle of his council of ministers at 10am on Sunday, a top government official said.
It will be the third such exercise since Modi took over in May 2014.
“A process has been set in motion for the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan around 10 am on Sunday,” the official said.
Four junior ministers -- Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey -- have resigned ahead of the rejig.
Two cabinet ministers have also offered to resign, said BJP sources.