PM stays on the move: Three charts that show how Modi travelled in 2017

In terms of tours and visits -- both domestic and abroad -- 2017 was a relatively hectic year for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He spent 128 days on tours this year as compared to 100 in 2016 and 117 in 2015.

The tours include all trips—international and domestic.

Official data on PM’s visits from the PMO website shows that the number of days Modi spent abroad has decreased over the years. In 2015, Modi went to foreign nations for 53 days. In 2016 and 2017, the figure reduced by half to 27 days.

In total, the Prime Minister visited 14 countries in 2017.

Domestic Visits

The decline in international visits coincides with an increase in domestic tours—from 64 days in 2015 to 101 days in 2017.

But this growth comes more from visits for non-official purposes—primarily election campaigning—than official visits, which has changed marginally. The number of days Modi spent on official visits outside Delhi ranged from 50 in 2015 to 56 in 2017. Non-official visits almost tripled from 14 in 2015 to 44 in 2017.

Which state did Modi visit the most?

Outside Delhi, the time spent by Modi in two states — Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh — was more than all other states taken together. Both states witnessed high-stakes assembly elections which BJP won.

Of the 32 days in Gujarat, his home state, Modi spent 18 days on official visits and 14 on non-official. Modi toured Uttar Pradesh for 25 days—18 non-official and 7 official.