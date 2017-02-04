PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss hospitalised in Bengaluru

PMK leader and Lok Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss was on Friday admitted to a private hospital Bengaluru with complaints of mild chest pain and giddiness.

Ramadoss, 48, a former union health minister, was admitted to Narayana Hrudalaya Hospital on Friday night after being rushed from Dharmapuri, his Lok Sabha constituency, in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

“Anbumani Ramadoss has been admitted in our hospital. He came with compliants of giddiness and mild chest pain,” senior consultant cardiologist of the hospital Dr Kannan told PTI.

He was undergoing diagnosis and several cardio tests, but there was no cause of worry, he said.

“We are conducting tests and diagnosis. So far, everything is fine. There is nothing to worry,” Dr Kannan said.

Ramadoss, son of party founder S Ramadoss, had a meeting in Hosur in Dharmapuri District, bordering Karnataka when he complained of chest pain and giddiness, he said.