PMLA case: Billionaire meat exporter Moin Qureshi’s ED custody extended by 4 days

The Enforcement Directorate, which has been interrogating controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi since August 26, was on Thursday allowed by a city court to continue quizzing him for four more days in a money laundering probe against him and others.

Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj sent the accused to custody after the probe agency said he was required to be questioned about his foreign bank accounts to unearth the trail of crime proceeds.

The ED said Qureshi was to be confronted with documentary evidence, witnesses and other co-accused.

ED’s special prosecutor N K Matta sought nine-day custody of Qureshi claiming he was to be confronted with the government officials who allegedly received money or proceeds of crime from him.

He also said the properties purchased from the proceeds of the crime were to be ascertained by questioning Qureshi.

“The data of e-mail server of the accused company M/s Forum Sales Pvt Ltd seized by Income Tax Authorities are to be confronted with viz-a-viz for transfer of proceeds of crime by hawala channels through TT’s from Dubai onward.

“The associates of the accused who were involved in the transfer of proceeds of crime from various other sources needs to be confronted with... The foreign trade associates are to be identified towards their involvement in layering and laundering of the proceeds of crime,” the ED said.

It said the entire money trail of foreign remittances and their sources are to be ascertained and verified through the accused. “Various bank account statements and other records needs to be confronted with and he will also be question in regards to the audio recordings,” the ED said.

The agency claimed that during the earlier five day custody, the accused did not reveal any information appearing on record and the remaining needs to be shown and required to be confronted with.

The agency claimed that it has got inputs about some foreign accounts which belonged to Qureshi and his associates.

During the five day custody, he was confronted with six of his associates, the counsel said, adding that quantified proceeds of crime in India was to the tune of around Rs 12 crore, besides other properties.

The advocate appearing for the accused opposed ED’s plea.

Qureshi was produced before the court today on expiry of his five-day ED custody.

The court had on August 26 sent him to five-day ED custody “considering the seriousness of the allegations and to enable the ED to complete thorough investigation.”

The agency had told the court that “the witnesses have confirmed in their statements that they have delivered crores of rupees for Qureshi and his associates through his employees and one of the witnesses has stated that nearly Rs 1.75 crore have been exported by the accused from him and his friend in lieu of the help provided to him in a CBI case.”

According to the agency, Qureshi was arrested late night on August 25 here under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after “he was not cooperating in the probe”.