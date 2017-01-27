Police, excise swoop on Rohtas liquor traders in Bihar

Sixteen houses were sealed and some kiosks and shops selling liquor illegally along national highway (NH)-2 were demolished by the police at Beda village in Sasaram Mufassil police station area of Bihar’s Rohtas district, 158 km from state capital Patna.

Manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor are banned in Bihar since April 5, 2016, when total prohibition was imposed in the state.

The crackdown on illegal liquor traders on January 25 was a retaliatory action after villagers alerted police about the illegal manufacture of the brew in the area. This followed an attack on 12 schoolgirls near Banarasia village on January 23.

Patna zone inspector general (IG) Nayyar Hasnain Khan also suspended Sasaram Mufassil SHO Birendra Kumar Yadav for dereliction in duty. The illegal liquor trade was running right under his nose, Khan said.

The IG who supervised the operation, said houses of persons allegedly involved in the attack on schoolgirls were also searched, but all of them were absconding. Some motorcycles, which police suspect, were being used in the illegal trade, had also been seized, Khan said.

A temporary police post with a magistrate and a police officer was being set up in the village for round-the-clock patrolling and to ensure arrest of the persons named in the FIR, he said.

Shahabad range DIG Mohammad Rahman said the police would request the court for attachment warrant against the accused, who are absconding. Police had also sent a proposal to the district magistrate for collective fine on villagers of Beda under the new Excise Act, he added