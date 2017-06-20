Police get warrant for Kashmir separatist Geelani leader, go to his house

A police party came to the residence of Hurriyat faction leader Syed Ali Geelani with a warrant against the octogenarian separatist leader issued by a court in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhaderwah town.

Sources in Geelani-led Hurriyat group said a police party, which came to the uptown Hyderpora residence of Geelani with the warrant, said the warrant pertained to the case under trial with the Bhaderwah court since 1989.

“We told the police party that Geelani Sahib is placed under house arrest and has no objection to being arrested by them.

“After this, the police party left saying they would seek instructions from their seniors regarding the future course of action in the matter,” said a source close to Geelani.