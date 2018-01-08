Police hunt for PhD student who joined Hizbul Mujahideen

Police in Jammu and Kashmir said on Monday they were looking for a PhD student who has reportedly joined the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group.

The police hunt started after pictures of Manaan Wani, son of Bashir Ahmad Wani and resident of Takipora village in Kupwara district, went viral on social media showing him displaying an AK-47 assault rifle.

“He was scheduled to return home four days back. But instead his pictures showing him with an AK-47 reached the family,” a police officer said. The officer added that efforts were on to trace and persuade the young man to return home.

Wani was pursuing his PhD at the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh. After completing his M Phil in geology, he moved to Aligarh.

Wani’s father is a lecturer while his brother is an engineer.