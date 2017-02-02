Police issue safety norms to IT firms after Pune techie’s death

Following the murder of software professional working with Infosys, the police on Wednesday initiated process of issuing various safety related guidelines to all the IT companies in Pune to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Joint Commissioner of police Sunil Ramanand said the process to issue safety related points to IT and ITeS companies has started. Some of these safety points include round-the-clock monitoring of CCTV footage, deployment of women security guard near female staff and calling female IT professionals during the day shift.

“These IT companies have to realise that its their responsibility to ensure the safety of their staff on the campus which is out off limit for common public. To make them realise this and help them ensure the safety of staff, we are in the process of sending IT companies safety related guidelines,” Ramanand told Hindustan Times.

Read | Pune techie complained about guard to Infosys, but no action was taken, says uncle