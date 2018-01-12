Police post attacked in J-K Shopian; no casualties
Exchange of fire continued for some minutes after which the militants escaped, a police officer said.india Updated: Jan 12, 2018 21:07 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Srinagar
Militants attacked a police post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district Friday evening but no casualties were reported, the police said.
“Militants fired at Keegam police post. The fire was retaliated by the policemen posted there. Exchange of fire continued for some minutes after which the militants escaped,” a police officer said.
“There is no report of any damage or casualty so far,” the officer added.