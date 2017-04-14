Police race against time to chargesheet IAS officer Sudhir Kumar, other Bihar questions leak case accused

The police special investigation team (SIT) probing the widely-reported Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) question paper leak case, is working at a furious pace to adhere to the 90-day deadline for filing its charge-sheet scam in the case, which ends on May 4.

“We are determined to file the charge-sheet in the designated vigilance court by the May 4 deadline as our failure to do so may enable the accused persons to obtain bail. It is a race against time as there are many factors to account for”, said a senior officer who has been closely following the investigations.

"The SIT has begun preparing the charge-sheet in the BSSC question paper leak case. Everything will be mentioned in the charge-sheet and it will be filed within the 90 days’ time limit," confirmed Patna SSP, Manu Maharaaj, who heads the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case.

The countdown for the 90 day period started, when case no. 44/17, dated February 4, 2017, was lodged at the Agamkuan police station in Patna, invoking IPC sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 34. This happened after the police had arrested three persons on the suspicion of leaking questions of a BSSC examination.

Thereafter, a hand-written page with 135 one-word answers, went viral on a social media platform, hours before the BSSC’s examination for Intermediate-level clerical grade posts was to begin at 11 am on Sunday, February 5. Candidates and TV news channels later claimed the answers were of the questions asked in the examination.

On the following day, February 6, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Patna SSP Manu Maharaaj, to probe allegations leak of BSSC examinations question paper.

The examinations were being held for 13,000-odd clerical vacancies in different government departments, for which about 18 lakh candidates had applied.

Within the next few hours, the SIT probe has found sufficient evidence of questions leak, prompting the Nitish Kumar government to scrap the four-phase examinations.

Early investigations indicated that the question paper along with answers were provided to about 1,000 aspirants, against the payment of money.

The probe showed BSSC functionaries, in league with private parties, were leaking question papers to those who were making the payment asked for. The candidates, who made advance payments, were added to a WhatsApp group, to which questions and answers were leaked before the examination.

The SIT arrested 34 persons in connection with the case, including BSSC secretary Parmeshwar Ram and his computer operator Awinash Kumar. Then, on February 24, the SIT arrested BSSC chairman Sudhir Kumar, an IAS officer of 1987 batch.

A vigilance court in Patna had recently rejected the bail applications of nine accused, including BSSC suspended chairman Sudhir Kumar, his sister-in-law Manju Devi and his maternal nephew Arun Kumar, Vinit Agarwal, owner of a printing press in Gujarat and his manager Ajay Kumar.

The BSSC examination question leak case has surfaced just six months after Bihar’s intermediate merit scam, which revealed how the state school examination board officials secured merit rankings for undeserving Intermediate students, for a price.