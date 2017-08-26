Police seal Dera properties across Haryana, recover weapons

A day after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape, police sealed his properties in various parts of Haryana and seized weapons and combustible materials such as petrol.

The BJP government in the state on Saturday came under severe criticism from Punjab and Haryana high court for “politically surrendering” to the quasi-religious sect, whose followers ran riot across two states to protest against Singh’s conviction.

The clashes left 34 people dead and injured 200 others. The controversial godman, also known as “guru in bling” for his penchant for flashy clothes and jewellery, were found guilty of raping two of his female followers in 2002.

The Dera’s nam charcha ghars (congregation centres), a resthouse and other properties were raided in Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Panipat.

Similar raids were also conducted in Mansa district in neighbouring Punjab.

Police were assisted by army in carrying out the raids, which were conducted following a government order, sources said.

In Kaithal, police with the help of army sealed five congregation centres and a prayer centre. They recovered about 200 litres of petrol, sharp-edged weapons, sticks and empty bottles.

Kaithal police also seized a luxury bus from a rest house of the Dera, frequented by its 50-year-old flamboyant chief.

In Kurukshetra, the police sealed nine congregation centres after conducting searches. Police sources said 2000 sticks and canes, sharp weapons and kerosene oil were recovered from there.

Talking to HT, Kurukshetra SP Abhishek Garg said 11 people were also detained.

Among the properties sealed was a congregation centre on the outskirt of Kurukshetra where the Deera head had a stopover on his way to the special CBI court at Panchkula on Friday. Some sticks were recovered from the centre.

In Karnal, the police sealed 10 congregation centres after finding sticks and petrol during searches there.

Karnal SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said 15 people were rounded up for planning to damage public properties in Indri and Gharaunda towns of the district.

In Panipat, police took control of nine congregation centres and recovered stones and sharp weapons from there. Two people were detained.

Dera followers were, however, tight-lipped over the development and even refused to reveal their identity.

In Mansa , a police team led by additional director general of police, special task force (STF), Harpreet Sidhu searched various Dera centres in the district, where section 144 has been clamped, prohibiting gathering of more than four people.

Two columns of army were deployed in Mansa. They carried out flag march in the morning.

The ADGP said many Dera followers had already vacated the premises following police’s order.

Mansa SSP Parambir Singh Parmar said no weapon or any objectionable item was found during the search operation in the Dera premises.

“We have not received any order to seal the premises in Mansa,” the SSP added.

No untoward incident has been reported from across the district since Saturday morning.

A few people had gathered to torch a sewa kendra in Budhlada, but local villagers thwarted their attempt, police sources said.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent, Mansa )