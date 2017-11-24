Police search ops near Taj Falaknuma ahead of PM Modi’s dinner for Ivanka Trump

Hyderabad police on Friday conducted cordon and search in residential areas around Taj Falaknuma, the palace hotel in the old city of Hyderabad where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting dinner for Ivanka Trump and other delegates of Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) on November 28.

The search operations were conducted in Madina Colony, Bibi Ka Chashma and Vatepally from 5.30 to 8.30 a.m.

Police also conducted census of the residents of Farooq Nagar, Fatima Nagar, Al- Jubail Colony and Jangammet areas surrounding Falaknuma and collected data, a senior official said.

They have urged people not to entertain or give shelter to any stranger and inform police about the relatives visiting them.

Police were keeping a tight vigil and surveillance in the colonies surrounding the palace located in the old city of Hyderabad, considered a sensitive area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana told reporters that during cordon and search operations on Friday, 60 persons were taken in custody and their antecedents were being verified. Eight persons having criminal history were also picked up.

Two Omani nationals were among those taken in custody and police were verifying their claim that they were in the city for medical treatment.

The DCP over 250 policemen including additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners conducted cordon and search operations

With the help of E-Finger Prints Recognition Device and ‘Hydcops’ app, police checked the fingerprints of the persons moving in suspicious circumstances. Police used geo-tagging in the operations to avoid inconvenience to the common people.

Police seized 51 two-wheelers, 3 auto-rickshaws and 2 four-wheelers and were verifying the documents.

The official said the operations were part of the efforts to provide foolproof security for the Prime Minister, US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and other delegates attending the dinner at Falaknuma.

Modi is hosting the dinner for all 1,500 delegates attending GES from 150 countries.